Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,708 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

