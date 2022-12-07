Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

SERE opened at GBX 77.47 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The company has a market cap of £103.61 million and a PE ratio of 630.00. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.46).

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

