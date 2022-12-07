Science Applications International Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAIC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Science Applications International stock opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

