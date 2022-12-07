SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SCSK Stock Performance

SCSKF stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

SCSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

