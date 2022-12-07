Securities Trust of Scotland plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Securities Trust of Scotland Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:STS opened at GBX 228.30 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.47 million and a PE ratio of 669.12. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($2.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.
About Securities Trust of Scotland
