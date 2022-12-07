Sei Investments Co. Acquires 46,599 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $33,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $237.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $245.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

