Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,055,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.20.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.