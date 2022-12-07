Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $33,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM opened at $164.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management



Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

