Sei Investments Co. Buys 33,110 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 255.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

General Motors stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.