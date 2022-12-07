Sei Investments Co. Buys 37,900 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $33,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $51,618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $34,642,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $17,608,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

