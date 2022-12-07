Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

