Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $30,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,939,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,167 shares of company stock valued at $41,666,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

MSI opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.29. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

