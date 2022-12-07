Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

