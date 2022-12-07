Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.28. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.73.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
