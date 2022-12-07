Sei Investments Co. Has $29.83 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.76% of Spire worth $29,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Spire by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $79.24.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

