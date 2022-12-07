Sei Investments Co. Has $30.93 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $30,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $71.89 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

