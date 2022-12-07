Sei Investments Co. Has $33.79 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Allstate worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Allstate by 116.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 45,958 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 59,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

ALL opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.