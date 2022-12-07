Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International worth $32,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

