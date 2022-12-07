Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $32,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

