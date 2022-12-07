Sei Investments Co. Purchases 162,930 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $35,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.