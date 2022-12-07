Sei Investments Co. Purchases 194,813 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $35,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 75.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:SO opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

