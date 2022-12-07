Sei Investments Co. Purchases 24,688 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $180.41 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

