Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in South Pacific Resources were worth $33,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in South Pacific Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in South Pacific Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $998,000.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. South Pacific Resources Ltd has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.51.

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. TheStreet lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.