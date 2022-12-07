Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Synopsys worth $38,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.40.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.