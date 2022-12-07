SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $36.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 155.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

NYSE:S opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

