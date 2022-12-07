SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $19.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s current price.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

S opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

