SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 125,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 175,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

