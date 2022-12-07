Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Decreases By 6.9%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Articles

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

