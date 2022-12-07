Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Decreases By 6.9%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Appili Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
Appili Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appili Therapeutics (APLIF)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.