Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Decreases By 7.2%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.2 days.

Halma Stock Down 7.5 %

HLMAF stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Halma has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Halma Company Profile

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

