Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. Sibling Group shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 23,598 shares trading hands.
Sibling Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
About Sibling Group
Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.
