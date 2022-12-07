SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Shares Down 4.3%

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 21.44 and last traded at 21.44. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SIG Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 22.50 price target on the stock.

SIG Group Price Performance

SIG Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.