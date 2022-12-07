Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Shares Up 2.3%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 5,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Silo Pharma Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96.

Get Silo Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silo Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silo Pharma stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Silo Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.