Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.
About Singapore Airlines
