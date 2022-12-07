Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

