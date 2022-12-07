Small Cap Consu Comments on Nutriband Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Small Cap Consu decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutriband in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Nutriband’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Nutriband’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 321.58%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

NASDAQ NTRB opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Nutriband has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of Nutriband as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

