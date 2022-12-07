SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.09

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.09 and traded as high as C$24.47. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$24.23, with a volume of 442,992 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.60.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 78.16.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

About SNC-Lavalin Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.