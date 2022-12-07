South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

SJI opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

