Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.33

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.82. Spok shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 295,972 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOK shares. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Spok Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is -127.55%.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 139,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,442.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 809,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 272,199 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Spok by 93.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spok by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

