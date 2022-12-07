Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 110.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $4,657,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFM opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

