Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.80. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 20,639 shares trading hands.
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
