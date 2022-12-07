Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.80. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 20,639 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.