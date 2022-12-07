Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.28. 64,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 190,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

The company has a current ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.32. The stock has a market cap of C$879.39 million and a PE ratio of -19.78.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2015296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

