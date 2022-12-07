Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,162 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of Stitch Fix worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 412,727 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $406.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

