Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $17.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 3,128 shares changing hands.

Summit State Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.3% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

