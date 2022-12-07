Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $17.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 3,128 shares changing hands.
Summit State Bank Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.
Summit State Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit State Bank (SSBI)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.