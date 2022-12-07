SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSSSL opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.
