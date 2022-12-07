Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($49.68) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €43.66 ($45.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.29. Talanx has a 52 week low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a 52 week high of €44.42 ($46.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

