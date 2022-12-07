Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $2.38. Tantech shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 693,358 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

About Tantech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Read More

