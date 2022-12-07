Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Targa Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

TRGP stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 2.35.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

