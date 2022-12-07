TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.39

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and traded as high as $35.24. TDK shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 20,089 shares.

TDK Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

