Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,537,000 after buying an additional 430,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ARES opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

