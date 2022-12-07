Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 41.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
