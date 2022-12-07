Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

